Two kids were recorded on Snapchat using a stun gun on a helpless kitten and laughing about it, but here’s the good news

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A video originally posted to Snapchat and sent to Action News Jax is now at the center of an animal cruelty investigation in Nassau County.

RELATED: Houston Man Accused of Beating Dog With Crowbar

“It’s not a game. Animal cruelty is not a game,” neighbor Michele Higham said.

“To see an animal who is harmless and has not done anything to be treated that way, it’s cruel,” neighbor and County Commissioner Justin Taylor said.

The video shows two children using a Taser on a kitten and then laughing once it gets zapped.





“Who was standing there videoing this? That’s the other question. Who would allow children to do this and think it’s funny?” Higham said.

The video was first sent to Nassau County Animal Services on Thursday morning.

“For one, they shouldn’t have had a Taser, and to tase a kitten or anyone for no reason, that’s cruel,” Nassau County Animal Services Director Timothy Maguire said.

Officers said they believe the video was taken in the Timber Creek Plantation neighborhood in Yulee.

Authorities have been driving around since Thursday, trying to find the kids involved and the kitten that was hurt.

“The damage is done, not only physically, but mentally, to that cat,” Higham said.

RELATED: More than 80 Great Danes have been rescued from horrid conditions smelling of feces, raw chicken and ammonia

Since then, Maguire said people have come forward identifying the kids in the video. Action News Jax was at Animal Services as the investigation was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.

Snapchat #VIDEO shows juveniles using a stun gun on a kitten in Nassau County. What we know at 10pm @ActionNewsJax #AnimalCruelty pic.twitter.com/x6LZhOzhsW — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) July 29, 2017

“Hopefully they’ll be able to locate them and charge them with animal cruelty,” Maguire said.