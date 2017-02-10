Two men responded to getting pulled over with an armed trip to the police station, and it didn’t end well

Two men who were not pleased about getting pulled over by the police in Michigan reacted an hour later by showing up at the police station with masks and guns to “file a complaint.”

It was streamed on Facebook Live.

RELATED: Reporter gets roundly mocked for his “cupcake” reaction to shooting an AR-15 for the first time

James Baker, 24, and his friend Brandon Vreeland, 40, were immediately commanded to drop their weapons — a rifle and a handgun — during a brief but intense standoff.

“We felt a little afraid for our lives when we were pulled over,” Baker said as they entered the building. “So we figure we better protect ourselves.”





“Dude, put that on the ground!” an officer commands. “Put it on the ground!”

“Put it on the ground or you are dead! I will shoot you! I will put a round in you, sir! Put that rifle on the ground!” another yells. “What the hell’s the matter with you?”

“It’s all legal, sir,” Baker responds.

Police believe the men did this to make a point about the right to carry, WWJ reported.

“I find this behavior totally unacceptable and irresponsible. This is not a Second Amendment issue for me. We had members of the public in our lobby that fled in fear for their safety as these men entered our building,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement.

RELATED: President Obama’s critics just had a field day with his “Glock which had a lot of clips in it” remark

Both Baker and Vreeland were arrested. They are now free on $1,500 bond.

According to the Washington Post, Baker was charged with breaching the peace, failure to cooperate with police and masking his identity by obscuring his face in the station, while Vreeland was charged with breaching the peace, obstructing police and failure to cooperate.

Baker posted an extensive response on Facebook:

You people are awesome, you know that? Truly awesome. I’m deeply humbled. I’m currently facing three misdemeanor charges, had $4k in property stolen, and am absolutely amazed that people are responding to the video this way. This stuff is passé and normal for us, to the point that the average PD in our area doesn’t respond to calls of men with rifles anymore, because of the efforts of myself and many activists here in SE Michigan to desensitize and externally retrain especially bad officers.