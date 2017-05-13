Two officials paid $40 to go in a church that was actually a sex den, and they’ll never forget what they saw inside

Just saying it’s a church doesn’t work.

A notorious swingers club in Nashville, Tennessee, called “The Social Club” (TSC) that two years ago considered moving its premises elsewhere in the area and was denied due to public outcry and rebranded itself as a church may be shut down for good after government officials took a step inside.

WTVF reported that two city inspectors, Gibson and Earles, paid $40 to enter TSC to see what was going on inside and what they found were sex acts.





“I was shocked, quite frankly. I was shocked. Maybe I’m naive. I did not expect it to be as graphic as it was,” Zoning Administrator Bill Herbert said. “They witnessed sex acts and other acts that indicated that the property was not being used as a church.”

The owner was authorized to use the property as a church, but clearly, that’s not what was happening.

The reports of what the inspectors saw say it all:

People openly engaging in sex acts

A man with a bare butt straddling a table jokingly offered a colonoscopy

Photo ops and fellatio

And this

Believe it or not, there’s more.

Herbert went on to say that there were rooms with beds, foot and hand rests, and rooms with partial walls for peeping.

When ownership announced they were going to open a church they made a point of renaming the “dungeon room” the “choir room.”

What was found there?

“They found people engaging in sex,” Herbert said.

It became increasingly obvious what was happening at the location as people observed a lot of activity late on weekends.

As the owner continues to maintain that this is a church, the city is suing Freedom 4 All for being a “public nuisance” in violation of the law.

As WTVF noted, “[s]ex clubs are not entirely banned in Metro. They are allowed in areas that are zoned for industrial use, but they can’t be within a thousand feet of a school or church like this one.”