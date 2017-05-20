Two teachers are out of a job after they gave an insensitive award to a student with ADHD

Two teachers in Rockdale County, Georgia, are out of a job after they gave an insensitive award to an 8th-grade student with ADHD. The teachers gave the student the “most likely to not pay attention” award at a school assembly.

Parents were upset by the incident, with one mother stating, “Teachers are supposed to know what conditions their students have, and then to give them an award, that’s totally ridiculous.” The school district issued a statement saying, “RCPS will neither condone nor tolerate any activities or insensitive behavior that may cause embarrassment or humiliation to our children.”





The student’s mother expressed thanks to the district “for taking immediate action regarding this matter.” She also stated that her “goal is to make sure that this horrible event never happens to another kid again. As a parent, it is my job to protect my child from being humiliated and bullied, especially when the bully is her teacher. Making fun of any disability is not acceptable.”

The teachers have not been named, and the district has not said specifically what steps they will take to ensure that the incident is not repeated. According to the CDC, roughly 11% of school-aged children have ADHD.