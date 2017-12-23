A crash on Friday morning that involved two tractor-trailers shut down the east lanes of Interstate 4 near the State Road 528 on-ramp and caused live fish to spill out onto the roadway.





The crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and forced drivers to use the median to get around the crash.

Mayel Perez, 39, who was driving the truck that was carrying the live tilapia, said he and his passenger were traveling to Brooklyn from a fish farm in Clewiston, Florida, near Lake Okeechobee.

He said when he tried to stop in the foggy conditions, his tractor-trailer started sliding and crashed into the tractor-trailer in front of him.

The other driver, David Plasky, 49, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

UPDATE: the fish are from a farm in Clewiston. They are tilapia. Crew was headed to Brooklyn. They were scheduled to get there Saturday morning at 4am. pic.twitter.com/5BD5Tj6txZ — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 22, 2017

The crash caused dozens of live tilapia to spill onto the roadway, creating a huge mess on the interstate.

Crews were able to clean up the fish and the fish oil on the pavement. The road was reopened about three hours after the crash.

Perez said the pipe that brings oxygen to the fish tanks broke, so it’s likely that the fish that didn’t spill onto the road will also die.

Perez was ticketed for careless driving.

Heavy fog was an issue on the roads throughout the morning.

A car fire on I-4 west near Universal Boulevard was causing delays near a construction area