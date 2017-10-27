Two women and their dogs breathe a sigh of “pure relief” after 5 months stranded at sea

The United States Navy helped rescue two women and their dogs who had spent five months stranded in the Pacific Ocean. After setting sail from Hawaii to Tahiti, the women soon ran into trouble and strayed off course.

According to a news release from the Navy, the USS Ashland picked up Honolulu mariners Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba Wednesday. The two had been stranded for months after their sailboat went off course and their engine died on May 30 during bad weather.

The release said, after they were stranded at sea for two months, the women began issuing daily distress calls. There were no vessels or shore stations close enough to hear them until Tuesday when a Taiwanese fishing vessel discovered them 900 miles southeast of Japan.





RELATED: Watch the amazing rescue of a woman and her dog from drowning in a sinking car

By Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the USS Ashland was at the location of the vessel. By 1:18 p.m., Appel, Fuiaba and their dogs had been brought onto the ship after it was determined by crew that their sailboat was unseaworthy.

“I’m grateful for their service to our country. They saved our lives. The pride and smiles we had when we saw (the ship) on the horizon was pure relief,” Appel said in the release.

“The U.S. Navy is postured to assist any distressed mariner of any nationality during any type of situation,” Cmdr. Steven Wasson, USS Ashland commanding officer, said.

According to the release, Appel said she, Fuiaba and the dogs were able to survive because of water purifiers and a year’s supply of mostly dry foods, such as oatmeal, pasta and rice.

Navy video of the ship as it reaches the sailboat is below.