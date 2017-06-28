The four men that violently robbed two men visiting New Orleans for a religious convention have been brought to justice

21-year-old Dejuan Paul, 18-year-old Joshua Simmons, 20-year-old Rashaad Piper and 18-year-old Nicholas Pogozelski have all been arrested Wednesday for their participation in the brutal assault and robbery of two men who were visiting New Orleans to attend a Unitarian religious convention.

Disturbing surveillance camera footage caught the violent crime against two Boston-area tourists as they walked back to their hotel around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The video showed one Tim Byrne being knocked out from behind by Dejuan Paul, who WWL-TV reports was wearing brass knuckles at the time.





Byrne suffered a “serious brain injury.” In the video, you can see blood pooling on the sidewalk under Byrne’s motionless body.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and is said to be doing slightly better. Byrne is now breathing on his own.

The other victim, James Curran, was mugged up against a wall and suffered a broken nose. The men were robbed of their wallets and phones.

All four men accused of a brutal weekend beating and robbery have been arrested Wednesday, according to police.

According to WWL-TV, Paul, Simmons and Pogozelski had all lived at Covenant House New Orleans, operating as “a safe haven for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth ages 16-22” for the last 25 years.

Dejuan Paul, who is responsible for Byrne’s serious injuries, reportedly confessed to his pastor on Monday that he was in the robbery video. He turned himself in to authorities later that day.

Simmons was arrested on the next day, while Piper and Pogozelski were hauled in early Wednesday.

All four men are facing second-degree robbery charges.

The Advocate reports that this is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

“We made a promise to you, we’ve kept that promise, and now we’ve delivered on that promise,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said of the arrests. “The final two suspects who we had warrants on yesterday are now in custody.”