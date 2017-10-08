University approves policy that will allow them to expel or suspend protesting students

A major national university has approved a policy to suspend and expel students who protest “campus speeches and presentations.”

The University of Wisconsin system Board of Regents voted on the new punishments for students who have already been charged with “disrupting others’ free expression.” Now, students who offend a second time — having previously engaged in “disorderly conduct that disrupts others’ free speech — will be suspended. Students who disrupt a third time will be expelled, according to the Associated Press.

Educators claim the new rules help students learn to “engage and listen to those with whom they differ.” University of Wisconsin system President Ray Cross added: “If we don’t show students how to do this, who will? Without civil discourse and a willingness to listen and engage with different voices, all we are doing is reinforcing our existing values.”

Recently, universities across the nation have erupted in violent protests after deliberately provocative speakers like Milo Yiannopoulos were scheduled by student groups to speak on campus.