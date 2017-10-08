University approves policy that will allow them to expel or suspend protesting students
George Frey/Getty Images
Rare News

University approves policy that will allow them to expel or suspend protesting students

Article will continue after advertisement

A major national university has approved a policy to suspend and expel students who protest “campus speeches and presentations.”

The University of Wisconsin system Board of Regents voted on the new punishments for students who have already been charged with “disrupting others’ free expression.” Now, students who offend a second time — having previously engaged in “disorderly conduct that disrupts others’ free speech — will be suspended. Students who disrupt a third time will be expelled, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: “Why did you have to shoot?”: violence against police comes to Georgia Tech campus


Educators claim the new rules help students learn to “engage and listen to those with whom they differ.” University of Wisconsin system President Ray Cross added: “If we don’t show students how to do this, who will? Without civil discourse and a willingness to listen and engage with different voices, all we are doing is reinforcing our existing values.”

Recently, universities across the nation have erupted in violent protests after deliberately provocative speakers like Milo Yiannopoulos were scheduled by student groups to speak on campus.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 27: A protester is detained and searched by police after she allegedly attacked another counter protester during a demonstration on the University of Utah campus against an event where right wing writer and commentator Ben Shapiro is speaking on September 27, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Campus authorities have increased security ahead of the appearance by Shapiro, a former editor-at-large for Breitbart News. Around 500 people marched across campus, chanting and giving speeches. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement