USAA’s announcement that it will be offering interest-free loans in the event that men and women in uniform do not get paid on Feb. 1, 2018, has many saying this is why they’re members.





RELATED: NFL announces Armed Forces Network will broadcast playoff games

This exactly why I fw usaa ❤️ https://t.co/O2NqdscjWh — Luh Yoda (@youngjalen_) January 21, 2018

God Bless our Military, USAA said they will cover our military families in this time of need.#DemocratsAgainstCitizensofAmerica #DemocratShutDown #schumer shutdown https://t.co/DKXBrjEQds — Catoctin Cadre (@terry_hagins) January 20, 2018

When the government fails @USAA won’t. https://t.co/QzLUkdAMLq USAA Will Cover Pay Delayed Due To Government Shutdown https://t.co/X1vEbpKXpz pic.twitter.com/pg3FBx33uM — Zachary Bell (@zacharyebell) January 21, 2018

Luckily USAA stepped up and offered interest free pay advance during shutdown. — Hackattack (@sicilyforme) January 21, 2018

God I love USAA. So happy to be a member. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@SeanTAllen) January 21, 2018

#SundayMorning#AMJoy

I just want to say to @USAA thank you. My brother N law is in the Army and my sister just called and said USAA said no matter what they will get their paychecks. #USAA is going to recoup the money when the #Shutdown is over. — Jacob Gil (@jacob4kids) January 21, 2018

Please check in with the military families you know during the government shutdown. They’re still working, without pay and with a whole bunch of new complications. (thankful my family has @USAA who will give us a 0% interest loan in the amount of my husband’s paycheck) — Callie Glorioso-Mays (@calliecannata) January 20, 2018

USAA said that it was prepared to provide interest-free loans to eligible military members if the government shutdown extends past Feb. 1. The details were provided on its website in advance of the shutdown:

Congress is currently working on a plan to provide funding for the federal government past Jan. 19 and avoid a government shutdown. While we are hopeful that federal policymakers will soon reach an agreement, USAA stands ready to assist our members should a government shutdown occur. We are prepared to offer a no-interest payroll advance loan to our military members in the event of a protracted shutdown that disrupts military pay on Feb. 1. In addition, USAA offers a number of other solutions, such as special payment arrangements, to help members who find themselves in financial distress due to a disruption in federal payments. If a funding agreement is not reached and a disruption in military pay seems likely, USAA will email eligible members with information about how to sign up.

RELATED: Members of Congress forfeit pay during government shutdown

As Military.com noted, eligibility stipulations included being in the military, being in good standing with USAA, seeking a loan of no more than $6,000 based on two weeks of normal direct deposits and having “current direct deposit of government payments with USAA Bank and at least two months of consecutive direct deposits of such payments.”

The interest-free loan amount will automatically be debited at the next scheduled direct deposit. The phone number 1-800-531-722 was provided for those who want more information.

USAA provides services to more than 12 million current and former military members and their families, according to CNN.