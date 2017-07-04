USDA and Whole Foods recall “chicken salad” that is actually… tuna salad

Willow Tree Poultry Farm shipped about 440 pounds of the tuna salad to Whole Foods Markets in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A labeling snafu meant the tuna was labeled as chicken salad.

The issue was discovered by Whole Foods employees as they unpacked the product.





The recalled tuna was sold in a 12.5-ounce plastic container and labeled as “buffalo-style chicken salad.” The affected packages have the establishment No. P08827 in the USDA mark of inspection.

Company officials said they had not received any reports of illnesses due to the mislabeling. Tuna is a known allergen and is not declared on the salad packages.

Anyone who has bought the not-really-chicken salad can return the packages for a refund.