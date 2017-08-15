Van Jones weighs in on Trump’s statements on Charlottesville: “the verdict on this presidency is now in”

On Tuesday, President Trump went before the media in the lobby of Trump Tower and decided to take questions. Almost immediately, the questions veered from infrastructure to the Charlottesville rally and Trump fired back, repeating his earlier statement that both sides were responsible.

CNN’s Van Jones has previously defended Trump but on Tuesday, he was very critical. Jones declared, “the verdict on this presidency is now in,” saying “he is the father of a Jewish daughter. If he won’t even defend his own daughter from these kinds of vile attacks then I think the rest of us have very little hope.”





RELATED: CNN’s Van Jones says President Trump ought to be thanking Susan Rice instead of vilifying her

The commentator moved to address the response of Capitol Hill, asking “Will the Republican Party continue to look the other way and hope for a tax cut? Or is it time for them to think who can primary this guy?”

He closed by saying that “it is incredibly terrifying for people of color. There are people of color who are crying. There are Jewish people who are afraid because this cuts deep when the president won’t unequivocally stand with you for more than 12 hours against Nazis; when the president won’t stand with you for more than 12 solid hours against Klansmen.”

Jones’ commentary has been positive of Trump before; after Trump’s speech to Congress, Jones stated “he did something extraordinary for people who have been hoping that he would become unifying, hoping that he might find some way to become presidential.”