Vegas shooting witness recounts the horrifying moment she saved herself and her baby

A mother who attended the the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas with her young daughter shared details of the mass shooting that left 50 dead and another 200 wounded in an interview with CNN on Monday morning.

RELATED: The Las Vegas shooting is now the deadliest in American history

Carly Krygier said she was “towards the back” of the crowd with her young daughter when suspected gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert.





Mother who attended Las Vegas concert with young daughter: "I put the baby on the ground and got on top of her" https://t.co/G0UUMp6zUR — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

RELATED: The latest reported casualty count from Las Vegas is far worse than originally believed

“We just heard what we thought were fireworks, and it took everybody a couple of seconds to realize it wasn’t. And that’s when everybody just started yelling, ‘Get down!’ So I put the baby on the ground and got on top of her,” Krygier described. “And when we heard a little break, we ran to the bleachers that were just behind us, and I tried to tuck her as close to the end, so she was protected as possible.”

Krygier said that she then took her child and ran to the Tropicana Hotel that was next to the concert site. The mother said that she is having a difficult time trying to wrap her head around how she will tell her daughter what happened.

“It’s odd. I’ve discussed it with my friends already tonight,” Krygier said. ” … She was amazing and so incredibly brave, and not once did she cry or scream or ask what was going on, so I think she’s going to be okay. It’s just an odd, unfortunate thing that happened to her.”