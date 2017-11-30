Menu
WASHINGTON, D.C. — American Urban Radio Network correspondent and CNN contributor April Ryan won’t be at the White House Christmas party this year.


Ryan told The Washington Post she was not invited for the first time in 20 years because “they have a disdain for me.”

She told the Post she believes it was an intentional oversight.

“I don’t think I was overlooked,” Ryan said.

“I think they don’t like me. For whatever reason, they have disdain for me.”

Ryan has had a confrontational relationship with the Trump communications team from the beginning, first with former press secretary Sean Spicer, and now with Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Ryan recently called into question whether Huckabee Sander’s had actually baked a pie that the press secretary tweeted about. Ryan said she wouldn’t believe it unless she saw Huckabee Sanders actually bake it.

“Okay I want to watch you bake it and put it on the table,” Ryan tweeted.

CNN won’t be at the party this year, either. The network announced Tuesday that its not sending any representatives, but would send reporters to cover it.

Left: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Right: (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
