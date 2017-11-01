Video captures terror suspect waving fake guns moments before NYPD officer shoots him

A cell phone video shot inside a building at the scene of Tuesday’s New York City terrorist attack reveals the moment the suspect waved two fake guns as he stumbled around the middle of the street before being shot in the stomach by a single police officer.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, tried to flee the scene where he is suspected of mowing down people in a bike path while driving a Home Depot truck. Eight people died, and several others were injured in the attack. The suspect, who came to the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan, was screaming “Allahu Akbar” — Arabic for “God is great” — when 28-year-old officer Ryan Nash shot him.





Saipov left a note in the truck that made reference to ISIS, a federal law enforcement source told CBS News.

Nash, the NYPD officer, was responding to a report of a possible suicide at a nearby high school when he rushed to the scene where Saipov had crashed the pickup truck into a school bus on Chambers Street near the high school, the New York Post reported. The suspect was brandishing two guns that appeared to be real but turned out to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

RELATED: This singer says his dog may have saved him from the New York City attack — “I’m shaking”

When Saipov refused to drop the guns, Nash opened fire, wounding him in the midsection and allowing officers to take him into custody.

RELATED: Meet the hero NYPD cop who shot the Manhattan terror suspect, saving countless lives

“I want to commend the response of our NYPD officer that was on post near the location who stopped the carnage moments after it began,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill told reporters at a press conference Tuesday evening.

The attack happened shortly after 3 p.m. when the suspect drove onto the bicycle path at Houston Street and continued for 17 blocks, plowing over victims before coming to a stop at Chambers Street where he eventually crashed into a school bus.