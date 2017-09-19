Vigil for a student shot by police turns violent, and protesters set a police car ablaze

By Nelson Helm, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Anger over the police shooting of a Pride Alliance leader at Georgia Tech turned violent Monday night, as protesters who had attended a vigil on the campus set a police car ablaze.

Two police officers received minor injures and one of them was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, a Tech spokesman said.

Three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer. They were identified by authorities as Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson, and Cassandra Monden. It was not immediately clear if they were students at Tech.





The parents of Scout Schultz — who had appeared earlier in the day with their attorney to question the deadly shooting — released a statement Monday night calling for calm.

“We ask that those who wish to protest Scout’s death do so peacefully. Answering violence with violence is not the answer. Our goal is to work diligently to make positive change at Georgia Tech in an effort to ensure a safer campus for all students,” they said.

“This is how we will truly honor Scout’s life and legacy.”

The evening began with a peaceful vigil to remember Scout Schultz, a 21-year-old engineering student from Lilburn. Schultz was gunned down by campus police late Saturday night. The GBI is investigating.

But about 50 students left the vigil and began to march toward the Tech police headquarters at Hemphill Avenue and Ferst Drive.

In two messages at 9:28 p.m. and 9:32 p.m., Georgia Tech tweeted that students should “seek shelter” due to “violent protests on campus.” Officers from the Atlanta Police and nearby Georgia State University were called in to to assist Georgia Tech police.

Chad Miller, a Tech alumnus taking part in the march, said he thought tear gas had been deployed. Miller told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was right behind the police car when it erupted into flames.

“All I heard was metal hitting metal,” Miller said. “I’m guessing it was fireworks, there were some pretty powerful ones.”

“I was marching with them until they got in front of the police station and then all hell broke loose.”

Miller said he saw one man who may have been a police officer throwing up and coughing.

Schultz was shot and killed after a confrontation with Georgia Tech campus police late Saturday night. Police have said Schultz had a knife and refused commands to stop.

But Chris Stewart, a lawyer for the family, said Schultz was carrying a small utility tool and the blade wasn’t out.

Schultz’s parents have questioned why police didn’t use non-lethal force.

The GBI said Monday Schultz had left behind three suicide notes and called 911.

“Why did you have to shoot?” Scout’s father, Bill Schultz asked at a news conference Monday. “That’s the only question that matters right now.”

Schultz was the head of the Georgia Pride Alliance, which had helped organize Monday night’s vigil. The group advocates for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual individuals.