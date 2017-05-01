Was Howard Stern’s prediction about President Trump correct?

Radio shock jock Howard Stern is never one to be shy about his opinions. Stern made a prediction about the Trump presidency in February that appears to be coming true, according to CNN .

During his Feb. 1 broadcast, Stern said that being president would be a nightmare for Trump, as he won’t be beloved and it’s not a winning situation compared to the way the business mogul is used to living. Stern concluded that being president would be detrimental to Trump’s mental health.



Fast forward to this week, when President Trump revealed in a Reuters interview about his first 100 days that, "I thought it would be easier. I thought it was more of a … I'm a details-oriented person. I think you'd say that, but I do miss my old life. I like to work so that's not a problem but this is actually more work." Trump also reflected on his previous career as a businessman: "I love my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life."