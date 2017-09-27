Watch a huge crocodile with a police escort shut down the streets

An 8-foot crocodile took a two-hour, police-escorted stroll through the streets of South Florida early Tuesday morning.

The reptile strutted its stuff through the rain, beginning around 3:30 a.m., as Cutler Bay police officers closed off nearby streets and called Florida Fish and Wildlife for help, the Miami Herald reported.

Turns out the early-riser was an endangered species, a saltwater crocodile, so officials let it meander on until it found a comfy lake to slide into.





Of course, it’s not uncommon for crocodiles, or alligators, to find their way onto the steamy streets of Florida.

Just a few weeks ago on Sept. 11, a driver in Geneva, northeast of Orlando, was shocked while watching an alligator cross the street.

And in mid-July another alligator was caught on video pausing and looking both ways before it crossed the street in Lakeland:

Read more about the latest at the Miami Herald.