Watch out — this dangerous tree with put you in agonizing pain

If you eat this tree’s fruit, your mouth with burn and your lips will blister.

If you touch its milk-white sap, your skin will burn in agonizing pain.

If you get the oils from its leaves in your eyes, you may become temporarily blind.

We are talking about the manchineel tree, which has been named “the most dangerous tree in the world” by Guinness World Records. The manchineel tree can be found in southern North America and northern South America, including on sandy beaches in Florida.





Don’t let its beauty fool you. This tree is not to be messed with!