Watch pro- and anti-Trump people brawl in Berkeley’s streets, leading to multiple arrests

RELATED: Tim Kaine’s son isn’t taking the Trump presidency well and got arrested on a riot charge

A pro-Trump group had scheduled a rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park when a group opposed to the president said they were also going to meet at the park.

Fistfights ended up breaking out between members from both groups during morning and afternoon protests, according to the Los Angeles Times.





Berkley police arrested 13 people and seized prohibited items, including a flagpole, knife, stun gun and helmets, according to KABC.

Thousands of people across the country took to the streets in protest, some asking the president to release his tax returns, others to show support of the Trump administration.

RELATED: Sarah Silverman dropped f-bombs on “emotional child” Trump during the #TaxMarch

At least 20 were arrested.

ACSO sending mutual aid to #BerkeleyProtest. Rocks, bottles and assaults on officers. Multiple assaults — Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 15, 2017

Just saw AT LEAST three fights break out followed by firecracks (?). Things are messy. #Berkeley #PatriotsDay pic.twitter.com/SVTeC31CKe — Kenzie Borland (@kenziealizabeth) April 15, 2017

Trump supporters tear flag of the resistance among more explosions. @EastBayExpress pic.twitter.com/kbCT4FmN27 — Brian Krans (@citizenkrans) April 15, 2017

BPD making arrests in front of Vets Bldg #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/MPW2SFzXJ6 — Matthew T. Segall (@ThouArtThat) April 15, 2017

Literally blood on the streets and the police ran away from the #BerkeleyProtest live now on twitter pic.twitter.com/XRbh8hhMB5 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 15, 2017