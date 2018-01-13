WWE star Paige will never compete in the ring again after being kicked between the shoulder blades by Sasha Banks, who launched the double-leg kick from the top rope.





Paige suffered a neck injury from the move in last month’s six-woman tag team match in Long Island, New York. While WWE matches are scripted, Banks landed this move with an all-too-real force that caused Paige’s head to snap back as she crashed to the mat.

She continued to try to wrestle, but could never get herself up. Finally, when those ringside realized she was truly injured, someone comes to her aid. The “stinger” injury will end 25-year-old Paige’s career, wrestling insiders told PW Insider.

The injury was not initially believed to have been serious, and WWE even booked her for an event later this month, but additional medical tests determined that it would be dangerous for her to compete. It was also revealed that Paige, who has two million Twitter followers, suffers from scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine, a condition that was diagnosed later in her life.

This year was supposed to be something of a redemption year for the female wrestler, who suffered from stress-induced anorexia and baldness after a sex tape she was involved in was leaked.

Born Saraya-Jade Bevis and hailing from Norwich, England, spoke about how devastating it was for her when the tape was made public during an appearance on the Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia podcast.

“That scarred me. People invading my privacy, to the point where, sometimes, I don’t want to go out,” she said. “When they came out, I barricaded myself in the house for a couple of months. I was so sad to the point I was contemplating suicide.

“I was out yesterday with my friend. We were just sitting there having a Bloody Mary. This guy comes up to my friend and says, ‘That’s the porn star.’ ‘I cried in the toilet. I find it really hard to be close to anybody.”

Paige signed a contract with WWE and made her debut in January 2012 using the name Saraya.

She soon changed her name to Paige and became a WWE star.

Paige didn’t know she had scoliosis until after she signed with WWE and was working with a trainer, who realized her back “didn’t look right.”

In a 2015 interview, Paige said her spine looks like a question mark.