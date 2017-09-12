Watch the ladies of “The View” try to figure out Ted Cruz’s naughty Twitter blunder

On Tuesday, the women on “The View” sat down and tried to figure out exactly what Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was thinking when he (or, more likely, one of his staffers) liked a very NSFW tweet.

On Monday night, the official account linked to the Texas senator “liked” a tweet from the handle @SexualPosts. The tweet featured a two-minute long pornographic clip, and though a Cruz staffer has been blamed for the slip-up, the public is still trying to figure out exactly what happened. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg introduced the issue, saying “we don’t know if he was hacked, we don’t know really what happened.”





The women also noted Cruz’s historically staunch stance against masturbation and pornography. Joy Behar even read a quote from the senator in which he declared, “there is no … right to stimulate one’s genitals for non-medical purposes unrelated to procreation.”

Cruz’s blunder has been the punchline of a lot of jokes, even since it was taken down. Pornhub tweeted at the senator asking if he needed a “premium membership.” The @SexualPosts account changed its bio to bragging “follow for the same porn @TedCruz watches.”