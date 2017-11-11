We can’t help tearing up listening to this brave Illinois police officer’s “end of watch” phone call

Family, colleagues and citizens gathered on Saturday in Illinois for the funeral of Officer Jaimie Cox of the Rockford Police Department.

Cox, 30, was killed in the line of duty around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5 after a traffic stop turned deadly.

Days ago, people could be seen lining the streets as authorities escorted Cox to a funeral home.

People lined East State Street to pay tribute to fallen officer Jaimie Cox as a police procession escorted his body to the funeral home. pic.twitter.com/vGERJ0z86O — Kevin Haas (@KevinMHaas) November 7, 2017

Today, outside the same funeral home, a Officer Cox’s “end of watch” call was played as part of a ceremony. You can listen to that final call above.





Video emerged showing both a procession to the officer’s final resting place, as well as his grieving family attending funeral services.

Officer Jaimie Cox' funeral procession. pic.twitter.com/2lcCggx9d3 — Ken DeCoster (@DeCosterKen) November 11, 2017

Autopsies reveal that the northern Illinois police officer died of blunt force trauma. Cox shot a pickup driver death during that early morning traffic stop and a spokeswoman for the city of Rockford said the officer’s injuries may have been caused when the pickup crashed.

A separate autopsy shows that 49-year old Eddie Patterson Jr. was shot by Cox. Patterson also was injured when the pickup crashed around 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

State police Sgt. Sam Thomas said Monday that Patterson’s driver’s license had been revoked and that Cox may have pulled him over after noticing license plates on the pickup “didn’t match the vehicle.”

Cox was found near the truck and pronounced dead at a hospital. Patterson’s body was inside the truck.

“I think at this time the family needs to know that they are not alone, that their loss is our loss as well,” Chicago Police Commander Ronald Pontecore said at Cox’s visitation on Friday. “We are all one large family in blue, you know what happens to them happens to us as well.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.