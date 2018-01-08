It’s no secret that President Donald Trump loves his fast food.

And a fear of being poisoned may be behind his greasy obsession.





According to an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s controversial “Fire and Fury” book:

“[President Trump] had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming, and the food was safely premade.”

The president is also an admitted germaphobe, which may contribute to his passion for McDonald’s. He once told CNN, “I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going [to a fast food restaurant] than maybe some place that you have no idea where the food is coming from.”

“One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald’s,” Trump added. “One bad hamburger, and you take Wendy’s and all these other places, and they’re out of business.”