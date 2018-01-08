Menu
spider fire Read this Next

They whipped out a torch lighter to slay a large spider in their apartment, and now the place is toast
Advertisement

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump loves his fast food.

And a fear of being poisoned may be behind his greasy obsession.


According to an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s controversial “Fire and Fury” book:

“[President Trump] had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming, and the food was safely premade.”

RELATED: Everyone is wrong: Donald Trump actually looks like a winner in “Fire and Fury”

The president is also an admitted germaphobe, which may contribute to his passion for McDonald’s. He once told CNN, “I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going [to a fast food restaurant] than maybe some place that you have no idea where the food is coming from.”

“One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald’s,” Trump added. “One bad hamburger, and you take Wendy’s and all these other places, and they’re out of business.”

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A man faces a murder charge after using a house tool to bludgeon someone in the face

A man faces a murder charge after using a house tool to bludgeon someone in the face

He thought he was about to be pulled over, but instead he was the one who made the arrest

He thought he was about to be pulled over, but instead he was the one who made the arrest

Man climbs up onto friend’s shoulders — and then things take a regrettable turn

Man climbs up onto friend’s shoulders — and then things take a regrettable turn

5 eye-opening facts about incarceration in the United States

5 eye-opening facts about incarceration in the United States

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement