We hide our ladders and avoid black cats — but why is Friday the 13th so spooky?

Friday the 13th.

Does the thought of that date send shivers down your spine? Do you think of bad luck, bizarre happenings, aluminum (see below)? If so, don’t worry.

You’re not alone.

The fear of Friday the 13, or just the number 13, is a common one. So common, in fact, there’s a name for it.

History is silent on how the number has come to be seen as unlucky, but there is a rather unnerving amount (more than 13) of historical events that have likely led to the misfortune under which 13 suffers.

Here are a few. When it was unlucky:

Pope John Paul II was shot and nearly died on May 13, 1981.

There were 13 people at the Last Supper, and, in case you missed the first connection, it’s believed that Judas Iscariot – the disciple who betrayed Jesus Christ – was the 13th man to take his place at the table.

Jesus was crucified on a Friday. A 13-year-old boy in England was struck by lightning on Friday the 13th at 1:13 p.m. (in military time, 13:13).

On Oct. 13, 1307, there was a mass arrest and execution of members of the Knights Templar. The Knights Templar or the Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ were anything but. Members were among the wealthiest and most powerful of Christian military orders. They are credited by many with establishing one of the earliest finance systems.

In not so Jolly Ol’ England, Friday was the traditional day for public hangings. Insult to injury – there were 13 steps up to the gallows, generally.