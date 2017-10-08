We’d rather pee our pants than deal with the venomous creepers in this store bathroom

Police on North Andover, Mass., are investigating after spiders and scorpions were found in containers in a pet store.

Officers were called to Petco on Waverly Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday after containers with the arachnids were found in the restroom.

According to police, a total of 10 venomous scorpions were found in the boxes: five Asian forest scorpions, one Brazilian scorpion and four 6-eyed sand spiders.

North Andover and environmental police are investigating just how the arachnids ended up in the bathroom and reviewing surveillance video at the store.



