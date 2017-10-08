Rare News

We’d rather pee our pants than deal with the venomous creepers in this store bathroom

Article will continue after advertisement

Police on North Andover, Mass., are investigating after spiders and scorpions were found in containers in a pet store.

Officers were called to Petco on Waverly Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday after containers with the arachnids were found in the restroom.

According to police, a total of 10 venomous scorpions were found in the boxes: five Asian forest scorpions, one Brazilian scorpion and four 6-eyed sand spiders.

RELATED: Watch as a spider crawls down the arm of a Dallas TV reporter live on the air

North Andover and environmental police are investigating just how the arachnids ended up in the bathroom and reviewing surveillance video at the store.


Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement