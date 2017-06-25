We’ll give you one guess on what happened when a man’s GPS led him down a road with a pond at the end

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. – A man drove into a pond in West Yarmouth early Friday because his GPS told him to continue straight.

Police said that Daniel Alley, 27, was driving a Jeep Patriot from Hyannis to the passenger’s summer home in West Dennis around 1:30 a.m. He told police he was using a Garmin GPS because he wasn’t familiar with the area.

According to Alley, the GPS told him to continue going straight, and that took him into Swan Pond at the end of Lake Road.

When officers arrived, they saw the Jeep about 100 feet off shore, almost completely submerged.

Both Alley and his passenger were fine. The fire department began working to remove the car from the water.

Officers discovered that Alley’s license had been revoked; he was cited with operating a motor vehicle with a revoke license.