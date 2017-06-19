We’re ridiculing these $570 jeans, which are missing a very important — some would say essential — component

Your oldest jeans might have a hole or two between the legs, but they probably didn’t start that way.

However, a new pair from French label Y Project has no covering over the crotch or rear at all.

In perhaps the most generous possible usage of the word “pants,” these are called “Detachable Button Down Pants.” They probably started life as high-waisted jeans, but then got cut off below the pockets. The jeans re-emerge on the wearer’s legs, around the knee, and are held up by a pair of straps.





These “pants” won’t cover the wearer’s front or the back outside the waistband.

The garment’s legs button up the front, which is either a nod to a classic jean jacket or the designer seeing just how much they could get away with.

Unless you’re up for a cool breeze (and revealing too much), you’d need to wear a pair of shorts underneath. The model pictured on the label’s website is wearing a very long dress shirt that’s more “dress” than “shirt.”

And of course, they won’t come cheap — a pair is just shy of $600.00. You can get your own pair (they’re almost sold out!) at FRWD.com.