What a woman had strapped to her butt as she attempted to cross the border is a big no-no

NOGALES, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said a woman attempted to smuggle heroin from Mexico Tuesday as she entered the U.S. at a southern Arizona border crossing.

The 47-year-old woman, who was not identified by officials in their report, had taped almost three pounds of heroin to her buttocks. The heroin was wrapped in packages and stuffed into the back of the woman’s jeans.

The drugs had a value of $45,000, according to the CBP report.


