A Stafford, Va., mom who says her son added a note to an online Pizza Hut order asking for the pizza chain to write a joke on the inside of the box had no idea it was going to be this dirty.





The mom, who has not been named, told WJLA that she has sons aged 12 and 15. When they got the pizza box and looked at the joke written inside, they were stunned.

She did not want to be named and said that it was a female employee who wrote the joke in question.

“I was really shocked and floored that Pizza Hut would send that type of joke out. The employee even called and I told her that I hope she doesn’t lose her job over this,” she said.

Here’s how the joke went: “What do a pizza delivery driver and a gynecologist have in common?”

What would you do if you got this joke in your pizza box? This mom complained and the @pizzahut worker was fired even though the customer asked for a joke in their online order. Now mom's being cyber bullied. pic.twitter.com/sxhirwvYiW — Q McCray (@ABC7Q) December 15, 2017

The punchline? “They both have to smell it, but neither of them get to eat it.”

While the mom thought the joke was “inappropriate,” she did have a phone call with the employee and expressed that she hoped she would not lose her job.

The employee did lose her job.

As the Huffington Post noted, multiple people complained about the firing, saying that it was an extreme measure and the #JusticeForPizzaGirl needed to be served.

Do you think the employee went too far and deserved to be fired or did Pizza Hut make the wrong call?