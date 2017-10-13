What does the news and an old shirt have in common? For this man, they led to $24 million

Jimmie Smith, a retired security guard, said that he saw a story about the lottery and that made him remember where he stashed his tickets.

He had stuffed them into an old shirt, and when he started looking at them back on May 23, he found a winner, two days before it would have expired, The Associated Press reported.





The New York Lottery released his name Wednesday after officials completed a review of the ticket.