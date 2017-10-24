What might we find in the released JFK assassination files?

President Trump announced on Saturday that he will release the final round files on John F. Kennedy’s assassination, but most experts agree that there might not be many secrets hiding in the vaults.

Elected officials were widely supportive of the move, urging for transparency — many people suspected that some CIA and FBI officials were urging Trump not to release the records. Gerald Posner, who wrote a book on the assassination told CNN, “there’s going to be no smoking gun there.” He explained, “Oswald did it alone. But what the files are doing and why they’re important to come out is they fill in the history of the case and show us how the FBI and CIA repeatedly hid the evidence.”





But Trump’s decision to release the files reportedly wasn’t his alone. Axios claims that before he made his decision, the president spoke to outside adviser, Roger Stone. Stone has also written a book on the assassination, entitled “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ.” He believes that Vice President Johnson had a hand in the murder. He claimed that he does not believe chaos would ensue if his theory proved true, saying “everyone involved is dead.”

The biggest revelation could be proof that the CIA knew about Oswald and was even monitoring him before the assassination. If they were monitoring him, they definitely botched the investigation, letting Oswald, who allegedly had plans to defect to Cuba, close enough to Kennedy to carry out the murder. Furthermore, it could prove that the CIA misled the commission looking into the final moments of Kennedy’s life.