What police seized from a Walmart parking lot, you definitely won’t find on any shelves

A major drug bust in Rockdale County, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon took more than 10 pounds of heroin off the streets.

Investigators said undercover deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office convinced the sellers to meet them in a Walmart parking lot to make a deal.

At that time, authorities recovered nearly 5 kilos of heroin, with a street value of more than $1.5 million.

Luis Ramirez-Jaramillo and Marco Valdez were arrested during the bust. Both men face charges of trafficking heroin.

After the arrests, deputies went to a home in Conyers where, they said, they recovered an undisclosed amount of drug money.

The bust was conducted by a new Sheriff’s Office Surge Team, which hopes it sends a message to drug dealers.

“We’re not going to let it be a problem in Rockdale County. We’re going to make sure people understand this isn’t the place to do any crimes at all,” said Michael Myers, with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Surge Team is a collaborative effort with local and federal law enforcement agencies.