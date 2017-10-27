What Stephen Paddock’s internet searches reveal about his lead-up to the Las Vegas massacre

More evidence is emerging that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock meticulously planned the massacre from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Investigators poring through Paddock’s internet searches found that he looked up SWAT team tactics for breaching rooms in standoff situations, a law enforcement source told the Wall Street Journal. What police still have yet to find, and could hold key answers to understanding a motive, is Paddock’s hard drive.

When police stormed his hotel room, they found his laptop, but the hard drive, which contains virtually all information on a computer, was missing.





While conclusions as to Paddock’s motives for the rampage remain elusive, investigators are piecing together a better understanding of the 64-year-old’s mental well-being. There have been reports that Paddock had recently started to smell of alcohol, and that he was prescribed the anti-anxiety medication Valium and was taking it at its highest dosage by June 2017.

The side effects of the drug include suicidal thoughts and fearlessness. Those side effects can be amplified when mixed with alcohol.

When police stormed his room, Paddock first fired bullets through the door, but then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

Paddock’s family has a criminal history as well. His father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was a notorious bank robber who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for nearly a decade.

And, on Wednesday, Paddock’s younger brother, Bruce was arrested in North Hollywood, Calif., for child pornography.