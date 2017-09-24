What the Nashville church gunman was reportedly wearing is seriously disturbing

Authorities in Nashville, Tenn., are investigating a shooting at a church on Sunday that left one person dead and seven injured.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.
A woman was shot and killed and six others injured in the rampage. Another person was pistol whipped by the shooter and taken to a local hospital.
Police captured the gunman, who was also among those injured.
Most of those victims were older adults, investigators said.
All were taken to area hospitals.
At least one local news station reported the gunman was dressed as a clown.
Live video from the scene has been made available.