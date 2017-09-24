What the Nashville church gunman was reportedly wearing is seriously disturbing

Authorities in Nashville, Tenn., are investigating a shooting at a church on Sunday that left one person dead and seven injured.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

A woman was shot and killed and six others injured in the rampage. Another person was pistol whipped by the shooter and taken to a local hospital.

RELATED: At least 8 shot in “mass casualty” incident at church’s Sunday service

Police captured the gunman, who was also among those injured.





Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Most of those victims were older adults, investigators said.

All were taken to area hospitals.

At least one local news station reported the gunman was dressed as a clown.

A church member tells me the gunman entered the church wearing a clown mask and opened fire. He was taken to a local hospital @NC5 pic.twitter.com/bLvereAj59 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) September 24, 2017

Live video from the scene has been made available.