What this accused cop killer pulled out during a jury selection is disturbingly gross

The Advocate reported that criminal defense lawyer David Belfield, who is Holloway’s uncle, witnessed the incident. Belfield said he believed Boys was trying to sway potential jurors.

“It’s calculated, and it shows that he’s not insane, not crazy,” Belfield told the newspaper.

Boys has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, the Advocate reported. District Court Judge Karen Herman ruled last month that Boys was competent to stand trial in Holloway’s slaying.

RELATED: Mom accused of killing her family makes bizarre court appearance and vows to represent herself

After halting the proceedings Wednesday, however, Herman ordered that another competency hearing be held on Thursday. His attorneys have argued that Boys suffers from low IQ and mental health problems.

Though Herman ruled him competent to stand trial, she is allowing the defense to present evidence of schizophrenia in Boys’ family, the Advocate said.

The judge dismissed the panel of potential jurors who witnessed Boys’ actions on Wednesday.

The Advocate reported that the odor of bleach clung to the air an hour after the incident.