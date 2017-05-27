A 38-year-old Florida mom PAID a teen for sex sessions and then some, police say

A 38-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie, Florida, faces the charge of sexual activity with a minor, who was 15 at the time.

It is alleged that Rebecca McGraw, who was hauled in by Port St. Lucie Police Thursday, paid hundreds of dollars for sex sessions with the minor.

According to CBS12, police are saying that McGraw would pay the teen up to $300 for the sexual encounters and would, at times, let him use her credit cards and vehicle. Though the woman initially admitted to having sex with the teen about “3 or 4 times,” she denied paying him.





The teen has a different story.

TC Palm reports that the minor told that after he met McGraw in 2016, “he would hang out there frequently and smoke marijuana and drink alcohol” and that the accused eventually started paying him $100 to $300 per sex session.

He also claimed that there were at least 16 such sessions.

Denials from McGraw turned into acknowledgments. CBS 12 reports that she’s admitted to at least five acts. Messages between the two “revealed photographs of Rebecca, including very graphic and incriminating text messages.”

Worse yet, she’s apparently a mother to two daughters.

Although she has no prior criminal history, McGraw is now being held on $125,000.

The bust happened due to a police follow-up on accusations of child abuse and sexual molestation.