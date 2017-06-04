A 41-year-old teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with a student and got no time behind bars

Summer Sparrow is a free bird.

RELATED: That guy who had sex with a mini horse and admitted it all will face zero jail time

A former teacher at Cherryville High School in Gaston County, N.C., who was accused of sending a 17-year-old student nudes over Snapchat and having sex with him after picking him up at a car wash, pleaded guilty on Tuesday but will spend no time behind bars unless she violates her plea agreement.





WSOC-TV reported that Summer Sparrow sent flirty messages over Snapchat as well as nude pictures of herself before meeting the teen, bringing him back to her place and having sex with him. She was arrested last December.

As is often the case in situations like this, Sparrow was found out because the teen took a picture of her and shared it with his buddies.

Sparrow will not face any time behind bars unless she violates the terms of her plea agreement.

The terms of the deal are these: no more teaching license and stay away from schools and student events in Gaston County for a year unless she gets permission from her parole officer.

If she can’t do that, she’ll get 16 to 29 months in prison. If she does behave, Sparrow will have a chance to have this slip-up disappear from her permanent record.

RELATED: Louisiana teacher gets no jail time after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship with a female student

Sparrow did not comment when leaving the courtroom last week, but her attorney said that she regrets her actions.