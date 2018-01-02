NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — A man tracked down, confronted and then killed a person believed to have stolen a boat, except the man had no connection to the missing vessel, investigators said.





David Wayne Gore, 57, was arrested and charged with murder after shooting Allen W. Blanchard, 34, at an abandoned lumber mill Dec. 25, according to the Star News.

Gore was trying to track the thief who stole a $200,000 boat from his business Dec. 18. Gore believed the thief took the boat to the mill because it had large enough buildings to hide it.

According to Chief Deputy Larry Guyton with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, David Wayne Gore will be served Wednesday with the new charges and a new bond will be set. #ilm https://t.co/H2l0JFVjQn — StarNewsOnline (@StarNewsOnline) December 26, 2017

Gore found Blanchard and Ryan Ciro Thau, 33, at the mill and confronted them, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Gore shot Blanchard, but Thau was not injured, according to the Star News.

There is no connection between Gore, Blanchard, Thau and the missing boat, Bladen County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Larry Guyton said.