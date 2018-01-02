Menu
piggybacker Read this Next

Infamously creepy man known as the "Piggyback Bandit" is arrested again for what he allegedly did to a 14-year-old in public at a major airport
Advertisement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — A man tracked down, confronted and then killed a person believed to have stolen a boat, except the man had no connection to the missing vessel, investigators said.


RELATED: A pastor allegedly tried to commit suicide after shooting his wife

David Wayne Gore, 57, was arrested and charged with murder after shooting Allen W. Blanchard, 34, at an abandoned lumber mill Dec. 25, according to the Star News.

Gore was trying to track the thief who stole a $200,000 boat from his business Dec. 18. Gore believed the thief took the boat to the mill because it had large enough buildings to hide it.

Gore found Blanchard and Ryan Ciro Thau, 33, at the mill and confronted them, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Gore shot Blanchard, but Thau was not injured, according to the Star News.

RELATED: Vegan chef and speaker Anthony Ross accused of killing ex-wife, 2 kids

There is no connection between Gore, Blanchard, Thau and the missing boat, Bladen County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Larry Guyton said.

Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

YouTuber faces severe backlash after showing a dead body in newest video

YouTuber faces severe backlash after showing a dead body in newest video

An alleged car thief was picked up while wearing a deeply ironic t-shirt

An alleged car thief was picked up while wearing a deeply ironic t-shirt

“Hey guys I just killed him:” teen records the last moments of his stepfather’s life on Snapchat

“Hey guys I just killed him:” teen records the last moments of his stepfather’s life on Snapchat

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Police say she held down a 2-year-old while her cousin sexually abused the toddler — and it gets worse

Police say she held down a 2-year-old while her cousin sexually abused the toddler — and it gets worse

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement