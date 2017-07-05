A camera at a Canadian care home captured a worker repeatedly punching an elderly dementia patient

A care worker at a Canadian long-term care home was caught on camera repeatedly punching an 89-year-old man who has dementia.

Personal support worker Jie Xiao was arrested and charged with assault after video showed the shocking attack that included 11 punches to the face of patient Georges Karam.

Karam’s grandson, Daniel Nassrallah, decided to install a camera in the room after the family started to become concerned about a series of mysterious injuries that went unexplained while Karam was a patient at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home in Ottawa.





Nassrallah put the camera in full view of the room’s occupants, which made his discovery of the abuse of his grandfather even more shocking.

“I literally stood up and fell down. My legs gave way, because I didn’t know how to respond to this,” he told the Ottawa Citizen.

The video from May 8 shows Xiao enter Karam’s room to change his undergarments. Things are pretty routine, but then Karam, who suffers from dementia, twice weakly taps at Xiao’s chin. This seems to anger the care worker, who then hits Karam 11 times in the face.

After taunting Karam, Xiao finishes changing the elderly man, tucks him in and exits the room.

“We have a camera on him, and even that doesn’t deter him. To me, that’s mind blowing,” Nussrallah told the newspaper.

Once they saw the video, the family rushed to the care home, phoning the police while en route. When they arrived, they ran into Xiao and detained him until the police arrived to arrest him.

Xiao pleaded guilty to assault and is due to be sentenced later this year. He was also fired by the City of Ottawa, and police are investigating if he was involved in abusing other patients.

Karam was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. His family was relieved to learn he was not seriously injured.