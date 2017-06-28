A Catholic school teacher is off to the slammer after showering a boy with sex, nude photos and gifts

A former Canadian Catholic school teacher will spend one year in jail after admitting she had sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Christ the King Catholic Elementary School’s Christina Albini pleaded guilty to touching the body of a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose. She would regularly pick the boy up and take him to her home to have sex with him, promising to “be quick and have him back before his mother gets home.”

The teacher managed to seduce him by sending naked photos of herself to him on a cellphone she bought for him. The boy’s mother eventually discovered the phone and the photos and notified police, who reportedly also found receipts for gifts Albini had bought the boy, including an Xbox and clothes.





She was initially arrested in July and was additionally charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16. Those charges were later dropped. Her sentence includes three years of probation following her release and a 20-year requirement to register as a sex offender.

Christina Albini, a former teacher, leaves court after pleading guilty to sexual interference. @TheWindsorStar pic.twitter.com/J5htXO8qTI — Dax Melmer (@DaxMelmer) May 1, 2017

“She’s frightened to go to jail,” said Patrick Ducharme, Albini’s lawyer. “But it’s the type of crime that the government insisted that it’s serious enough that people have to go to jail and she accepts that.”

Canadian Catholic school teacher Christina Albini, 43, sentenced to year in jail for sex with student under 16,had quickies, bought him Xbox pic.twitter.com/xnjf6Ra9Ty — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) June 28, 2017

In addition to jail time and probation, a justice of the peace imposed bail conditions upon Albini that would make it nearly impossible for her to teach again, as they prohibit her from being in the company of any males under the age of 16.