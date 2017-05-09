A cheerleader’s crazy 911 tale of a stolen outfit was exposed as a lie, and her reason for it is beyond words

When a California high schooler saw someone prowling around in her backyard and got texts from an anonymous number saying her cheerleader uniform had been stolen, she called 911 to report that she’d been robbed.

Now police are reporting her because they’ve been robbed of their time.

The whole story was a lie, but what wasn’t a lie is 18-year-old Gina Nicole Torrijos’ reason for making it up: She “wanted to avoid turning in her cheer uniforms to the school.”





You read that right.

Torrijos was arrested for filing a false police report for making up a story about being stalked in her home and robbed of her cheerleader uniforms because she didn’t want to turn in said uniforms.

According to the El Paso Times, the false burglary story happened on April 15 around 2 a.m. Torrijos called up the cops and said her cheerleader outfits were stolen from her dresser, that she was getting texts from an anonymous number about the stolen items and that someone prowling around in her yard had been chased off by her boyfriend.

Over the course of the police investigation, they found neighbors saying the same thing over and over: that nothing strange happened that early morning.

Better yet, authorities learned that Torrijos returned one of the uniforms the day after her 911 call.

Something wasn’t adding up.

Six days after the call, police got her to confess in a written statement that she made it all up. In that confession, she said that she “made up the story of the Burglary of Habitation to cover the fact that she wanted to avoid turning in her cheer uniforms to the school.”

There are no words.

For her false report, Torrijos could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Although she said she still had the “stolen” second uniform, the one she didn’t turn in, Torrijos now says she can’t find it.