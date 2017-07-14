A church was stunned when they discovered a dark secret hidden in their worship leader’s computer

Chad Robison was serving as the worship leader at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto, Florida, when he was arrested for sexual misconduct involving several underage girls.
ABC Action News reports that co-workers found pornographic images on the 36-year-old’s computer when they went to play a prank on him. The church removed Robison from his position, and the authorities were called.
An investigation revealed that Robison had engaged young girls, one of them as young as 14, in sexual acts over video chat sites like Omegle and Skype. He also told the 14-year-old that he wanted to meet her in person.
Robison’s laptop contained pictures and video recordings from the interactions.
But, Robison’s crimes don’t end there.
It was discovered that Robinson also hid a camera in the bathroom of a residence where he previously lived, intent on watching girls.
He has since been charged with “one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child, three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition live over a computer online service and three counts of video voyeurism.”
Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church released a statement regarding the arrest:
“Prior to May 11 we had no knowledge or suspicion of improper conduct by Mr. Robinson,” the statement read. It goes on to explain a full commitment to cooperate with the authorities.