A college student’s sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy got exposed by his mom, and now she’s behind bars

A 20-year-old psychology major who had been studying at Eastern Carolina University will see her educational pursuits put on hold after a mom uncovered an illicit sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy and reported her to the police.

Taylor Moseley of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, has turned herself into the authorities and has seen her bail set at $225,000 for charges of statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense.





The woman, according to WITN, met the boy through a mutual friend of a co-worker. Moseley worked at a bar in Surf City called JM’s Place.

It’s not clear how the boy’s mother discovered that her son and Moseley had sex in May, but she responded by contacting the Pender County Department of Social Services, which in turn contacted the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Star News reported that Moseley also has an open case for speeding and driving after drinking underage.

It’s not clear how much time Moseley could face for the more serious charges against her.