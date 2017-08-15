A couple exposed having sex in a public library parking lot did the unthinkable when called out by a mom and son

A Utah mom and her 12-year-old son spotted two people having sex in the parking lot of a public library. After they started recording and allegedly had a knife pulled on them, they are likely pleased to see that the randy couple involved is now behind bars.

The Spectrum reported that 22-year-old registered sex offender Stephen Brace and 20-year-old Annebelle Justice both face charges of lewdness, while Brace faces two counts of aggravated assault for pulling a knife when approached by the mother and son.





Brace is in bigger trouble because of an attempted sexual abuse of a child conviction from 2015. The repeat sexual offense turned his lewdness charges into third-degree felonies.

The pair was observed in the parking lot of Hurricane Public Library having sexual intercourse in a car. The two were seen naked inside and outside the vehicle, and it happened in front of the 12-year-old boy. They were apparently scrambling to get their clothes on when they confronted the mother and child.

The mother, a janitor at the library, remarked “My kid is here” and said they could not “be naked in the parking lot.”

Bizarrely, Brace allegedly escalated the situation of his own making by brandishing a knife as he and Justice ran off. The New York Post reported that Brace also yelled “get the fuck out of here.”

Both mother and son told the police they “feared for their lives.”

They would escape at first, but not before their license plate information was forwarded to the police, information that led to their inevitable arrests.

Justice, who did not have any priors, has been released and is scheduled appear in court Friday, while Brace is being held on $15,000 bail at Washington County Jail due to his upgraded charges.