A couple is arrested after scoring in a romp on the rough at a South Carolina golf course

A South Carolina couple was arrested for having sex on a Tega Cay golf course.

Dakota Len Payne, 19, and Kiernan Dunne Hennessey, 24, are charged with indecent exposure after a resident caught them engaging in a sex act on the eighth fairway. The resident said that he believed the pair to be going through a medical situation until a look through his binoculars indicated otherwise.

Two other witnesses said that they initially believed there was a deer was on the course.

Officers found Payne without his shorts on and Hennessey wearing only a bra. According to a police report, the couple was instructed “multiple times” to stop in the act and put their clothes back on.