A 29-year-old Bronx, N.Y., high school teacher and wife of a sheriff’s deputy is under the microscope after allegations emerged that she performed oral sex on a 14-year-old student, but she denied those accusations in court on Saturday.





Dori Myers, who faces charges of criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child, pleaded not guilty and is already out on bail.

Much has been made of Myers’ choice of alcohol-related clothing in the New York publications the New York Daily News and New York Post. One of the garments reads “Whisky makes me frisky” and the other says “Champagne all day.”

In reality, this may have no bearing whatsoever on anything.

Prosecutors allege that Myers sexually abused a 14-year-old male student back on Nov. 1 and that this story came out after the teen told a classmate.

The other student then went to the principal of the New School for Leadership and the Arts.

The prosecution also alleged that a fellow teacher saw Myers massaging the teen.

Myers, for her part, has no prior run-ins with the law or disciplinary history. Her defense attorney says that the allegation is untrue and that his client is an “outstanding teacher.”

“My understanding is she’s a really outstanding teacher,” defense attorney Andrew Stoll said. “It sounds like no good deed goes unpunished. You reach out to make yourself available to kids, and the next thing you know, a single accusation can destroy your career.”

The Department of Education reacted to the accusations by calling them “deeply troubling” and by reassigning Myers away from students.

The Journal News reported that Myers was released on her own recognizance after pleading not guilty to both charges on Saturday.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 2.