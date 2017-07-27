A drunk man had a creative excuse for ditching his car and breaking into a stranger’s home

Matthew D. Ferguson of Summit Hill, Penn. had a drunken escapade that included driving, ditching his car and breaking into a stranger’s house by jumping through the screen door.

State police went to arrest Ferguson when he set off the house’s burglar alarm, reports WFMZ. When they arrived, the residents told them that Ferguson was hiding in the bathroom.

RELATED: Topless dagger-packing drunk driver charged at an off-duty deputy, say police

A neighbor told the police that they heard a knock at the door and saw Ferguson making his way through the backyard. The neighbor also said that he saw Ferguson’s black Mazda in the street. It was still running and the passenger windows were rolled down.





When police took him in for questioning, he said that his actions were done in an attempt to hide from the Latin Kings. He also added that he was hiding from Arabs, and used a racial slur to describe them.

Ferguson faces DUI charges, as well as charges for public drunkenness, driving without a license, careless driving, trespassing and criminal mischief.