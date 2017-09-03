A few words may be the undoing of a man accused of strangling his mistress to death

After an extramarital affair, Charmane Goins told a friend he “had to get rid of” Lauren Taylor, a Georgia prosecutor said in court Tuesday.

Goins’ trial on charges of murder, felony murder and aggravated assault began Tuesday afternoon. Taylor was found strangled and burned in a Gwinnett County park in October 2014. Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Daryl Mans warned jurors that the pictures they would see of the body would make them “stay up at night.”

Goins allegedly strangled Taylor, poured gasoline on her corpse and lit it on fire in Deshong Park in the middle of the night, Mans said. Goins’ cell phone pinged down a route from Rising Fawn, Ga., where he allegedly picked up Taylor, and down to a location near Interstate 285. After that, his phone shut off, Mans said.





The prosecution also will present DNA evidence showing hair in Goins’ trunk belonged to Taylor, Mans said.

Wanda Jackson, Goins’ defense attorney, pointed the jury to another man who she suggested may be Taylor’s killer.

RELATED: A year after the fatal shooting, police say a vengeful mom murdered her daughter’s rapist

RELATED: Police say a man confessed to beheading his aunt after garbage workers found her body