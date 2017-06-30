A Florida man duped a lot of people by selling fake tickets to the happiest place on Earth

One Polk County, Fla. man is officially in the running to be the worst human being on the planet.

Marta Vazquez and others purchased tickets to theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios from a Craigslist scalper named Branden Bullerin, reports Associated Press. Unfortunately for the buyers, the tickets Bullerin was selling were fake.

RELATED: Police say three women weren’t lovin’ it when they attacked a McDonald’s employee over a broken ice cream machine

When asked by one of his buyers how the discounted tickets were acquired, Bullerin said that he worked for Disney. A representative for the company later clarified that Bullerin was never employed by Disney. However, staff have come across Bullerin’s fake tickets online before.





Bullerin was sentenced to six months in jail and was ordered to pay back the money he took from the families.