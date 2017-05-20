A Florida man in a hot pink bra drove around like a maniac and had some really incredible tattoos

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man who was reported for erratic driving early Sunday was found by deputies a short time later in a hotel parking lot wearing some unusual attire, police said.

Deputies said Buford Carroll, 30, of Vero Beach, was in a parked car wearing a white shirt “with a hot pink bra underneath,” according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Police said Carroll also allegedly smelled of alcohol, had a restricted license and was driving a car with plates registered to a different car, The Smoking Gun reported.





Carroll was charged with attaching tags not assigned to the car.

It’s unclear why Carroll was wearing a bra, though police did list descriptions of his 20 tattoos, which include an I-95 sign, the words “life of a struggler” and the Statue of Liberty holding a gun.